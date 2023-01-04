Crysencio Summerville provided an assist during Leeds United’s 2-2 draw against West Ham United.
Summerville had netted four goals in the Premier League before the World Cup break and he was included in the starting line-up for the clash against West Ham United on Thursday.
After 27 minutes, Summerville set up Wilfried Gnonto for the opening goal with an excellent assist. It is the first assist for the Netherlands U21 international in the Premier League.
West Ham would turn the game around thanks to Lucas Paqueta and Gianluca Scamacca before Summerville was substituted in the 63rd minute. The winger had just received a yellow card for a late challenge.
His replacement, Jack Harrison set up Rodrigo for the equaliser and the match ended 2-2. Pascal Struijk played the full ninety minutes for Leeds United at left-back.