Crysencio Summerville netted twice as Leeds United defeated Rotherham United 3-0 on Saturday.
The Dutch winger is enjoying himself in the English Championship and he went into the game having netted 12 league goals.
Patrick Bamford had made it 1-0 in the first half before Summerville doubled the lead on the hour with a sliding finish. Summerville then earned a penalty which he scored with a Paneka to seal the victory.
There was no hattrick for the Dutchman who was replaced by Joel Piroe as the match finished 3-0.
Summerville now has 15 goals overall and eight assists for the season.