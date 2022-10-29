Young Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville scored a 90th-minute winner for Leeds United as they defeated Liverpool 2-1.
After defeating Ajax in midweek, Liverpool was looking to boost their league position but they fell behind early on with Rodrigo netting after a defensive mix-up. Mohamed Salah equalised soon afterward for the hosts, that were captained by Virgil van Dijk.
Leeds United, who went into the game in poor form, started with Pascal Struijk and Summerville in their eleven, and they frustrated Jurgen Klopp’s side after the two early goals.
The game went back and forth but just before the end, Summerville slotted the ball past Alisson in the box and that proved to be the matchwinner. The former Feyenoord winger scored last week and now has two goals in the Premier League.
It is a bad defeat for Van Dijk, who had previously never lost a match at Anfield he started. Liverpool have now lost four of their opening twelve league games.