Steven Bergwijn made his Champions League debut for Tottenham on Wednesday evening but couldn’t prevent a 1-0 loss at home to RB Leipzig.
Bergwijn started his third game for Tottenham Hotspur on the left-wing and he went close early on with a strike that was well saved by Peter Gulácsi.
From that point though, RB Leipzig were by far the better team in London and they went close to breaking the deadlock on several occasions.
In the 58th minute, Ben Davies brought down Konrad Laimer and Timo Werner fired the German side in front from the penalty spot.
Tottenham and Bergwijn could find no equaliser and the two teams will meet again on the 10th of March.