Luuk de Jong scored a 92nd minute winner as Barcelona defeated Levante 3-2 on Sunday.
Barcelona have been in good form in recent weeks and were expected to ease past struggling Levante, but things did not exactly go to plan.
With Frenkie de Jong in the starting line-up, Barcelona struggled in the first half and Marc-André ter Stegen had to come to his sides rescue, while Eric Garcia was forced into a goalline clearance.
Levante did take a deserved lead in the 52nd minute after a foul by Dani Alves which resulted in a penalty, netted by José Luis Morales. Levante were then awarded another penalty, but ter Stegen denied Roger Martí.
Frenkie Jong was substituted for Gavi before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed in an equaliser. Pedri then made it 2-1 for Barcelona in the 63rd minute.
Levante didn’t back down and they were awarded their third penalty of the game when Clément Lenglet fouled Dani Gómez. Gonzalo Melero took the spot kick and made it 2-2.
The game was set for a draw but Luuk de Jong, who came on the pitch in the 84th minute, headed in a 92nd-minute winner for his side. It is not the first time this season that De Jong has appeared from the bench to score a crucial late goal for Barcelona.
The three points mean that Barcelona are second in La Liga.