According to Voetbal International, Swansea City have made a bid for Excelsior left-back Nathan Tjoe-A-On.
Tjoe-A-On is coming into the final year of his contract with Excelsior making a departure from the Rotterdam side likely.
According to Voetbal International, Swansea City has made an official bid but the amount is unknown. There is also interest from Bundesliga .2 clubs.
The 21-year-old has made 57 appearances for Excelsior but the club did sign Arthur Zagre from AS Monaco this summer.