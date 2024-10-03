Fatah fires Willem II to victo... Amar Fatah scored the only goal as Willem II came ...

Eredivisie Podcast | When do F... Football-Oranje's Michael Statham and Mike Bell catch up on a ...

Eredivisie Round-up: Twente sn... There were five matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and ...

Eredivisie Round up: Pepi fire... There were three Eredivisie clashes on Friday with PSV and ...

Heracles strike late to down H... Mario Engels scored a late winner as Heracles Almelo defeated ...

Ajax sweep aside Besiktas in t... Ajax got their Europa League campaign off to a fine ...

Feyenoord suffer Gimenez blow Feyenoord will be without Santiago Gimenez for the rest of ...