Dusan Tadic scored a late equaliser to deny his former club FC Twente a victory in the Europa League. Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce escaped Enschede with a 1-1 draw.
After holding Manchester United to a draw last week, FC Twente were looking for a victory as Mourinho and Fenerbahce came to town.
Twente almost scored in the first minute but Michel Vlap was denied by Fenerbahce goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic. Former Twente defender Jayden Oosterwolde was then close to making it 1-0 for the visitors but his header hit the crossbar.
After half an hour, Twente had the lead with Youri Regeer crossing for Vlap to head past Livakovic. Regeer then almost made it 2-0 immediately but he was denied by the goalkeeper.
In the second half, Twente continued to create chances but when through one on one, Mitchell van Bergen fired off target.
Mourinho turned to his bench to bring on Allan Saint-Maximin and Edin Dzeko and the equaliser did come. A through ball from Sofyan Amrabat put Dusan Tadic free on goal and he made no mistake with his finish.
Twente pushed for a winner but it did not come and the Tukkers can be disappointed that they only came away with a point.