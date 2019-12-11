Dusan Tadic was very disappointed after Ajax’s 1-0 defeat against Valencia on Tuesday ended their Champions League hopes.
Ajax just needed to avoid defeat in Amsterdam on Tuesday to book their place in the knockout rounds. However, Valencia came away with a 1-0 victory.
After the game, Dusan Tadic spoke to Veronica, “This hurts a lot. I don’t know what to say. It’s hard to say anything now. We have ten points, but have been eliminated. We are very disappointed.”
On the game, Tadic added, “It was a weird game. We had a bit of control, but we gave away a weird goal. There were many incidents and violations. Again, we are very disappointed. We thought we would score. We did get chances, but have not used them well enough. We must look at what went wrong. ”
Ajax now drop into the Europa League, but Tadic is clear, “We want to play in the Champions League,”