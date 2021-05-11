Dusan Tadic is very impressed with Ajax teammate Ryan Gravenberch and is also liking the development of Devyne Rensch and Jurrien Timber.
Speaking to the Ajax TV channel, Tadic praised Ryan Gravenberch, “He is already in his third season and is making incredible progress. We are not even talking about a talent here anymore, but about a top player. He has to remain stable now. He has a great future ahead of him. He has already shown himself and now has to do even more.”
Tadic regularly speaks with Gravenberch to give him advice, “I talk to him, but he is a great boy and has a good family around him. They give him a lot of advice and if he would walk next to his shoes, they put him back on the ground. the club I, Blind, Klaassen, Stekelenburg and Tagliafico help him. We talk to him if we notice anything. I am not concerned about him. “
Tadic is also enjoying Rensch and Timber, “They really played as adults. When you see how young they are … They take great steps and do a great job. They also train a lot individually and really want to get better. They want to become top players and are on the right track. “