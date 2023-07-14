Dusan Tadic is in conversation with Ajax about terminating his contract.
On Thursday, Tadic and his agent met with Sven Mislintat and the conversation was short before the Serbian departed. He was due at training but did not participate.
According to De Telegraaf, Tadic is unhappy with the quality of Ajax’s squad and has set his sights on having his contract terminated. The 34-year-old would then be free to choose his next club.
De Telegraaf is also reporting that both Tadic and Mislintat have already recorded videos for Ajax TV on the contract termination and it should be made official shortly.
Tadic joined Ajax in 2018 from Southampton and has made 241 appearances for the club, scoring 105 goals and adding 112 assists. He is the club captain.
Ajax would clear €6.5 million of their wage bill but have also lost Jurrien Timber this summer, while Edson Alvarez is also on his way out.