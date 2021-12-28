According to reports, Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico is a target for Premier League side Chelsea.
Chelsea are heading into January looking for a new left-back with Ben Chilwell now set to miss the rest of the season after suffering an injury.
Lucas Digne of Everton is a target for Chelsea and they could use Ross Barkley as part of the deal. However, Fabrizio Romano is adding that Tagliafico is also an option for the Premier League giants.
Tagliafico is not the first choice left-back in Amsterdam this season, only making 13 appearances in all competitions. If Ajax receives an acceptable offer for the 29-year-old, the club would not stand in his way.