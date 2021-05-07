Nicolas Tagliafico has confirmed that he wants to leave Ajax this summer.
Tagliafico has been with Ajax for almost three-and-a-half years, but it appears the Argentinian is now set to depart Amsterdam this summer.
Speaking to A Diario on Radio Marca, Tagliafico said, “I did not think I would stay so long at Ajax, but I started to feel very at home at the club. The club cares about me and the way I play suits me. It feels great to be part of one of the biggest clubs nationally and internationally.
“Due to various circumstances, a transfer bounced. Sometimes it was the asking price and last year the corona virus got in the way. This year is a perfect time to leave. I’m not going to force a transfer, because I feel good at Ajax. But if if something is coming that is good for both the club and me, that would be nice. I am not going to lie: of course I would like to go to a more challenging competition. “
Inter Milan has been linked with a move, but Tagliafico says there has been no contact, “Inter is a big club, but there has been no contact yet. It is not concrete. But it is only May, so there is still enough time to make a decision about my future.”