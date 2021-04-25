It was a special day for Dutch talent Mohamed Sankoh on Sunday as the 17-year-old striker made his Bundesliga debut for VFB Stuttgart in their 2-0 defeat at RB Leipzig.
The striker left Stoke City in the summer to join VFB Stuttgart, who beat off competition from a number of top clubs.
Sankoh has went on to net nine times and provide three assists in 15 games for Stuttgart’s reserve sides. His fine form earned him a spot on the bench as Stuttgart travelled to RB Leipzig on Sunday.
He watched as his side went down to ten men early on and then RB Leipzig took control with goals from Amadou Haidara and Emil Forsberg. Then in the 74th minute, Sankoh came on for his debut.
He could not mark his debut with a goal as RB Leipzig, who had Justin Kluivert come on in the 76th minute, comfortably saw out the game.
Sankoh will now be hoping to feature in the remaining games this season.