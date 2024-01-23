Hellas Verona has confirmed the signing of two Dutchmen on Tuesday. Elayis Tavsan signs from NEC Nijmegen and Tijjani Noslin from Fortuna Sittard.
Hellas Verona recently sold Cyril Ngonge to Napoli, freeing up some funds for the struggling Serie A side to swoop for two Eredivisie wingers.
Tavsan had an expiring contract with NEC and he has been linked with a move to Italy for weeks. The move has finally been sealed with the Netherlands U21 international signing a multi-year contract.
Tavsan joined NEC from Sparta Rotterdam in 2020. In total, Tavsan played 118 times for the Nijmegen team and was good for 25 goals and seventeen assists.
Hellas Verona have also confirmed the signing of Tijjani Noslin from Fortuna Sittard, with the Italian side paying around €3 million for the attacker.
Noslin scored ten goals in 71 appearances for Fortuna Sittard. He will be replaced by Jayden Braaf, who goes from Verona to Sittard on loan.