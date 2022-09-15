Tavsan dreams of playing for N... Elayis Tavsan has set his sights on playing for the ...

Erik Pieters joins West Brom Experienced Dutch left-back Erik Pieters has joined West Bromwich Albion ...

Feyenoord ease to win in Rotte... Feyenoord secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over rivals Sparta Rotterdam ...

Ugalde earns Twente a point at... The clash between AZ Alkmaar and FC Twente in the ...

Groningen come away from Cambu... Tomas Suslov scored the only goal of the game as ...

Late penalty sees PSV overcome... Cody Gakpo netted a 95th minute penalty to seal PSV ...