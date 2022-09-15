Elayis Tavsan has set his sights on playing for the Dutch national team and would also like to make the move to a club such as Manchester City.
The talented winger had the chance to join Besiktas in the summer but he chose to remain at NEC Nijmegen instead.
Speaking to Voetbal International, Tavsan said, You never know if you’re going to play at Besiktas, here I play every match so far. With a view to the European Championship with the Netherlands U21’s, that is also important to me. You want to experience that. If I do well here, there is a real chance that I can participate.”
Tavsan is aiming high with his ambitions, “I want the highest attainable, but I’m not there yet. I’m on my way. Of course I want to play at a top club like Manchester City or another big club. And yes, I want to make it to the Dutch national team.”
The 21-year-old has made 78 appearances for NEC, scoring 19 times and adding nine assists.