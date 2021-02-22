Mike te Wierik felt screwed over at Derby County in his six month period at the club.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 28-year-old defender joined Derby County last summer but returned to Groningen six months later after barely playing in England.
Speaking to Voetbal International, Te Wierik said, “I just got screwed.
“Choices were made, but what they were based on I wonder. There were people who said to me: sit down and take your money . That money was indeed good, but that’s not how I work.”
On his decision to return to Groningen, Te Wierik added, “I could also go to Germany or back to Heracles Almelo, also a club with which I have a special bond. To be honest, I found it quite difficult to reject that club. FC Groningen feels like coming home. After having barely played for almost a year – first through corona and later through that stuff at Derby – I feel that I’m getting back into the right rhythm now. “