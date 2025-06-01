Telstar are back in the Eredivisie after they defeated Willem II 3-1 on Sunday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The first leg at Telstar finished 2-2 meaning it was all up for grabs in the second leg in Tilburg.
Telstar got off to the perfect start and they found themselves 2-0 up by the 12th minute. Mees Kaandorp opened the scoring before Youseff El Kachati raced in on goal to quickly score a second.
In the 17th minute, Rob Nizet gave Willem II hope and they almost equalised with an effort that was cleared off the line.
Willem II pushed for an equaliser but in the 58th minute, Kaandorp got his second of the game to seal the win for Telstar.
It is the first time since the 1978 season that Telstar will play in the top flight in the Netherlands. Willem II are relegated.