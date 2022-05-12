Erik ten Hag has spoken to Voetbal International about his upcoming move to Manchester United.
It was rumoured for weeks that Ten Hag would be swapping Ajax for Manchester United in the summer and that deal was officially confirmed at the end of last month. The 52-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Premier League giants.
Speaking to VI, Ten Hag said he didn’t lose focus on the task at hand with Ajax, “Much had already leaked out and the questions kept coming. We just brought it out when everything was settled. In the first weeks, when the outside world got wind of it, there was really no agreement yet, while many assumed that it had been completed.
“But I was able to separate the interests of Manchester United and my work at Ajax,”
“Ajax has never failed, until the last day. They got all the attention the club needed and has. My squad never noticed it when it was going on. I had always prepared things well and was completely focused on Ajax.”
Ten Hag knows he has a big task ahead of him in England but he believes all the tools are there to be a success, “It feels like a challenge to put the club back on track of winning. The options are there, including financially. If you also get a good feeling about the people who are there, then the picture is right and then the factors are present to take this step.”