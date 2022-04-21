Erik ten Hag is looking forward to the task that awaits him at Manchester United after the club confirmed he would become their new head coach in the summer.
Ten Hag will depart Ajax in the summer for Manchester United after agreeing on a deal until 2025 with the option of another year.
In a statement on the Manchester United website, Ten Hag said, “It is a great honor to be appointed manager of Manchester United.
“I am stimulated by the challenge that lies ahead. Knowing the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, I am determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.”
Ten Hag admitted the decision to leave Ajax was not easy, “It’s hard to leave Ajax after so many great years, and I can assure the fans of my full commitment and focus to bring this season to a successful conclusion.”