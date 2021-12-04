Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is very happy in Amsterdam but he admits he does want to coach abroad at some point.
Ten Hag has been in charge of Ajax since 2018, leading the club to two titles and the Champions League semi-finals. In recent weeks, Ten Hag has been linked to both Newcastle United and Manchester United but he remains in Amsterdam.
Speaking to Algemeen Dagblad, Ten Hag stated he could extend his deal with Ajax despite the links to other clubs, “The fact that I am here and have extended my contract means that I am happy here. It could just be that I do that again next year.
“I feel recognition when I am linked to the European top, but I am at Ajax and I am not concretely involved with other clubs. Whether I could do it now, others should primarily judge.”
Ten Hag did admit that he wants to take on the challenge of managing a club abroad, “I think I am ready for that. Let me put it this way: I would like to take on that challenge, but I am not chasing it. If the step never comes, I will not say that my coaching career has failed. But I do think that I now have sufficient competencies to take on that challenge.”