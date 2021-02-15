According to Kicker, Mark van Bommel and Ajax boss Erik ten Hag are on the shortlist to be the next head coach of Borussia Monchengladbach.
On Monday, Gladbach confirmed that Marco Rose will leave the club at the end of the season as he looks set to take on the Borussia Dortmund job.
According to Kicker, Gladbach has a shortlist of potential new head coaches which includes Van Bommel and Ten Hag. Florian Kohfeldt, Jesse Marsch, and Adi Hütter are also under consideration.
Kicker adds that Ten Hag is unlikely, despite previous claims that there were talks between the club and the Ajax coach, which have been dismissed as nonsense.
Van Bommel has been out of work since being sacked by PSV Eindhoven in 2020. He has been keen on a return to management.