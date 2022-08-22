Erik ten Hag has registered his first win in the Premier League as Manchester United defeated Liverpool 2-1 on Monday night.
After a rotten start to the season, Ten Hag decided to ring the changes for Monday’s clash with Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire dropped. Tyrell Malacia made his first start for the hosts as Virgil van Dijk was in the Liverpool line-up.
Manchester United started brightly and Jadon Sancho gave them the lead with a placed shot into the bottom corner after 16 minutes. Van Dijk and Liverpool looked shaken and after 53 minutes, Marcus Rashford made it 2-0 after racing in on goal.
Martinez and Malacia put in a strong performance at the back for Ten Hag’s side but Mohamed Salah did pull one back with a few minutes left. Donny van de Beek then made an appearance off the bench as Manchester United held on through injury time.
Ten Hag gets his first win of the campaign and the club will now look to seal some transfers with Cody Gakpo and Antony two of their targets.