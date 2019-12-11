Ajax boss Erik ten Hag believes his side’s Champions League exit was undeserved.

Ajax just needed to avoid defeat against Valencia on Tuesday to reach the knockout rounds. However, Valencia came away from Amsterdam with a 1-0 victory.

After the game, Ten Hag told Veronica, “We did not score, but we did have the chances. It was completely unnecessary, because we hardly gave anything away, except for two moments before the break. That is incredibly bitter.

“The disappointment is very big. We played a good group stage ten points. We were on the verge of qualifying. We deserved it, but it is not. You have to look at yourself if you do not enforce it,”

Ajax now drop into the Europa League but Ten Hag isn’t willing to think about that yet, “I want to let this sink in. We wanted to hibernate in Europe, but the disappointment prevails. Sunday (against AZ) Is now more important than the Europa League.”




