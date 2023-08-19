Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Donny van de Beek is looking for a new challenge away from Manchester United.
Van de Beek has missed Manchester United’s first two games of the season and has been linked with moves to Real Sociedad and Ajax.
Speaking to the press after a 2-0 loss to Tottenham, Ten Hag was asked about where Van de Beek and Brandon Williams were. He said, “We need players who are completely with our team. They are looking for something new,”
Van de Beek has been with Manchester United since 2020 but he has never been a regular for the Premier League giants.