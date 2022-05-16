Erik ten Hag thinks that Jurrien Timber is a future Ajax captain despite the centre-back being linked with a move to join him at Manchester United.
Speaking to Algemeen Dagblad, Ten Hag said on Timber, “At the moment Ajax has a great captain, but there is also one in Timber. He had a relapse after his debut against Heerenveen, but then he went like a comet. Should Timber stay? I think everything is good for him.”
Timber has been linked with a move to Manchester United, but Ten Hag wouldn’t confirm his interest, “Here he can take the next step in leadership and sustain the intensity. A bigger challenge can also be an impulse for his development. United? I think Timber is on the radar at all top clubs.”
Ten Hag believes Antony would be a big loss for Ajax, “If Antony goes, it will be a loss. Nobody has his qualities.”
The coach also thinks it’s going to be a busy summer in Amsterdam, “At the moment a lot of Ajax players are wanted. You know that Ajax also just has to sell. Last year that happened very little.”