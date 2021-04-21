Erik ten Hag thinks it will be difficult for Daley Blind to return from his injury in time to represent the Netherlands at the European Championships.
The Ajax defender suffered an ankle injury during Netherlands win over Gibraltar and is set to be out for months. However, he is still hoping to recover in time to represent his country at this summer’s European Championships.
Speaking to De Telegraaf, Ajax boss Erik ten Hag said on the injury, “What I have heard, it looks good. But I have never heard from a surgeon that an operation did not go well. But with my expert eye I also think it looks good.”
However, Ten Hag is doubtful about Blind’s chances of making the Euro’s, “That would be great for him, but it has to be responsible. I think Daley is going for it. But when I look at his injury, I think it will be very difficult. Not that the injury is complicated. That time stands just for it. But it is going very well, so hope is not lost yet. “