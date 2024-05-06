Erik ten Hag expects that he will still be in charge of Manchester United next season.
It has been a tough campaign for Manchester United, who currently sits in 8th spot and the future of Ten Hag has been up for debate.
A return to Ajax has been rumoured too, but speaking to Viaplay, the Dutchman states he will not walk away from Manchester United.
He said, “I still have a contract for a year, which I deliberately signed. I’m not a person walking away, so assume I’ll be at Manchester United next year. No, I haven’t had any contact with Ajax.”
Ten Hag would not rule out a return to Ajax in the future, In the future, “Why not? I had a good time at Ajax and was able to work very pleasantly there. Ajax is a fascinating club with many possibilities.”