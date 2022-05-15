Erik ten Hag has confirmed he will not travel with the Ajax squad to their postseason trip to Curacao as he is starting his work at Manchester United.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ajax ended their season with a 2-2 draw at Vitesse Arnhem on Sunday and the squad and staff will now close the campaign with a trip to Curacao.
However, Erik ten Hag confirmed to his post-game press conference that he will not be there as he gets to work at Manchester United, “Tomorrow there will be a party with the staff, but I am not going to Curaçao.
“I think that’s understandable. There is a lot of work to do there(Manchester). That is the case with every club. A number of things still need to be organized in the staff and also in the selection. We will be working intensively on this from tomorrow.”
Looking back on his time at Ajax, Ten Hag said, “This is the end of a very nice journey that I experienced at Ajax, with the group of players, the staff and the management. It was amazing. It has yielded a lot. Many titles, but also attractive football. The identity of Ajax has been confirmed and that gives a sense of satisfaction.”