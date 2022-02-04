Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has asked for Mohamed Ihattaren to be left alone as he works on his fitness.
Ajax swooped to sign the former PSV talent from Juventus last month on a year-long loan deal with an option to make it permanent.
Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Ten Hag was asked about Ihattaren and he gave an update on the midfielder.
He said, “He is just not fit at the moment. That will take a while.”
Ajax are giving Ihattaren the time to get fit, “We have rigged the entire guidance process. We must now leave him alone and let him do his thing. He must now pick up the gauntlet, we have put all the resources at his disposal. It is now up to him.”
Ten Hag has asked for the 19-year-old to be given space, “For everyone: leave him alone, let him work on his talents, because he undeniably has them. Then I have very good hopes that in the long term we can get a very good player in our selection.”