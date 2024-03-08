Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has given an update on the fitness of Dutch left-back Tyrell Malacia.
The Dutch international has not appeared at all this season so far after suffering a knee injury during pre-season which required surgery. He was expected back in January but there has been no update about his fitness.
On Friday, Ten Hag gave an update and confirmed that Malacia is now set to miss the entire campaign after suffering a setback in his fitness.
According to Manchester Evening News, Ten Hag said, “I think it’s going to be difficult for him (Malacia) this season to be available. He will fight, he’s back on the pitch, but not in the team and the process had some setbacks for him and he’s still going forwards really slowly and the season is coming to an end.”
It is a blow for the former Feyenoord star, who will also miss the European Championships.