Ajax boss Erik ten Hag believes Ryan Gravenberch is playing well despite some criticism over the midfielder’s form.
The 19-year-old has been a key player for Ten Hag’s side but has only contributed two assists and one goal in 21 games so far.
After the 5-0 win over Willem II, Ten Hag was asked about Gravenberch by the press and according to Voetbal International, he said, “He is not in a form dip at all, he is on the contrary reaching a stable level. We can always do better, that is what we demand and that is what he demands of himself. He is very critical of himself.
“It is very clear and clear that he is at a very good level.”