Erik ten Hag was unveiled as Manchester United’s head coach to the press on Monday.
Ten Hag was in the stands for Manchester United’s final game of the season on Sunday and a day later he held his first press conference in front of the English press.
The former Ajax boss said he is looking forward to the challenge of ending Liverpool and Manchester City’s dominance, “Liverpool and Manchester City are playing great football, I really appreciate that. But an era can come to an end. I look forward to competing with them. Such an era may also come to an end before Klopp and Guardiola leave.”
Ten Hag knows it will take time to challenge the top two, “This is a project that takes time. But I have experienced it with Ajax and Bayern Munich: there is never time at the top.”
The feeling at the club is good so far for Ten Hag, “I’ve been to Manchester in the past but this is the first time at Old Trafford. I am impressed and already feel at home here. I’ve seen a lot of Man Utd, the great teams of the past for example. There was always a great atmosphere at Old Trafford. I’m really looking forward to that. Man Utd was my favorite club when I was young. In every country I had a favorite club, in England it was Man Utd.”
Ten Hag was asked about the future of his former Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, who has struggled since moving to England, “We had a great team with Ajax at the time. My relationship with him is excellent and I look forward to seeing him on the field again.”