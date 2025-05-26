Erik ten Hag has been confirmed as the new head coach of German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.
The Bundesliga runners-up lost head coach Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid at the end of the season and they have moved quickly to appoint Ten Hag.
The Dutchman was linked with a move back to Ajax in recent weeks but he will instead head for Germany. Ten Hag has signed a two-year deal with Bayer Leverkusen.
It is a return to Germany for the 55-year-old, who was head coach of Bayern Munich II between 2013 and 2015 before a spell with Utrecht. He then had four years in charge of Ajax before joining Manchester United in 2022. After a difficult period in England, he was sacked earlier this season.