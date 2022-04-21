Manchester United have officially confirmed that Ajax boss Erik ten Hag will be their next head coach on a three-year deal with an option for another.
It’s been in the pipeline for weeks that Ten Hag would become the head coach of the English giants in the summer, but an announcement was delayed until after the weekend’s KNVB Cup loss to PSV Eindhoven.
On Thursday, Ajax and Manchester United both confirmed the deal with Ten Hag signing a contract until 2025 with the option of another year.
Ten Hag was an assistant with FC Twente and PSV Eindhoven before he became a head coach with Go Ahead Eagles. The 52-year-old then had a spell with Bayern Munich II before returning to the Netherlands with Utrecht.
In January 2018 he took over at Ajax and has so far lifted two Eredivisie titles while also guiding the club to the semi-finals of the Champions League. After four-and-a-half years in charge, Ten Hag will leave Amsterdam and is hoping to do so on the back of another title win. Ajax is currently four points clear at the top of the Eredivisie.