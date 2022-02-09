Ajax boss Erik ten Hag was asked about Marc Overmars departure in the run-up to the KNVB Cup quarter-final clash against Vitesse Arnhem.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Overmars left his position as technical director of Ajax earlier this week after the news broke that he had been sending inappropriate messages to female coworkers.
Ten Hag was asked by ESPN how he was doing, “I’m fine, but I know what you mean. We’ve had incredibly bad days, of course. I was totally stunned when I heard it. This is disastrous. Especially for the victims; the women. I have a hard time with the suffering that has been caused to them.
“Everyone processes this in their own way. I then withdraw a bit and am a bit quieter than usual. As a trainer you naturally have to radiate energy, but that was difficult the last few days.”
Ten Hag had a close relationship with Overmars, “That’s why it hits hard. Of course, you sympathize with him, but the first thoughts go to the suffering of the women. It touches us all to the depths of our souls.”
Ten Hag admitted he had contacted Overmars but would not say what was discussed, “That’s between us. It is difficult. We are working on something very beautiful, it will be interrupted in a moment. That is of course a very difficult situation. It affects us all, but as of yesterday, the switch had to be turned.”