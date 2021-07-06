Erik ten Hag wants to coach the Netherlands national team one day but has ruled out replacing Frank de Boer.
The KNVB are searching for a new head coach for the national team after Frank de Boer left his position following the European Championships exit.
Erik ten Hag was asked about the position by ESPN and the Ajax boss said, “That is not possible, because I signed with Ajax.
“The Dutch national team is very attractive, especially because I have a history with 75 percent of the selection. They are good players and if they form a good team, you can achieve a lot with them. That would be very attractive, but that is not possible, because I work at Ajax.”
Ten Hag has an ambition to coach Oranje one day though, “When those guys team up, they can perform incredibly well. Then they can compete with the best in the world. Who wouldn’t want to be a national coach one day? It’s an honourable job.”