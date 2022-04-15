Erik ten Hag would not discuss the rumours that he is set to be confirmed as the new head coach of Manchester United next week.
Earlier this week, reports in England and the Netherlands were certain that Ten Hag will be the next Manchester United head coach with a three-year deal agreed to start from this summer.
Ten Hag was present for his press conference ahead of Ajax’s KNVB Cup final with PSV on Sunday and inevitably he was asked about the rumours. However, Ten Hag was saying nothing, “The players of Ajax, but also the trainer, are more often in the focus. I serve Ajax and that’s all I answer questions about. I have enough to do towards the cup final.”
The rumours have not proved to be a distraction, “This week we trained the best in my entire period at Ajax. The players are working on the final and want to give their best. There is a lot of energy and hunger in the team.”