Erik ten Hag is no longer head coach of Manchester United after being sacked on Monday.
The Dutchman had been under pressure for months and the 2-1 loss to West Ham United was the final straw for the board. On Monday, the club confirmed that Ten Hag had left with immediate effect.
It will not come as too much of a surprise as the club spoke with other managers in the summer before deciding to keep Ten Hag on. He had just lifted the FA Cup to earn his second trophy since joining the club, but the start to this campaign has been disappointing.
Manchester United currently sit 14th with three wins in nine games and Ruud van Nistelrooy has been placed in temporary charge.
The former Utrecht and Ajax head coach was appointed as Manchester United boss in 2022 and oversaw the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in his early months at the club. Despite his two trophies, he has not been able to gain success on the pitch and he must now look for a new position.