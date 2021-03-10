The upcoming European U21 Championships is a headache for Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, who has six players in the provisional Netherlands squad named by Erwin van de Looi.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Van de Looi named Kjell Scherpen, Jurriën Timber, Devyne Rensch, Perr Schuurs, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and Brian Brobbey in his 36-man Netherlands squad for the Euro’s which take place later this month.
Erik ten Hag questions why the tournament is taking place and told his press conference on Wednesday that he has spoken with Jong Oranje boss Erwin van de Looi about his players.
He said, “I spoke to the national coach about this and explained my point of view,. It is an extra burden in an already very strange season. What is the value? And where are the priorities for the players? And ultimately the priorities for the various teams? Priority for a junior European Championship or priority at senior level? Ultimately, Jong Oranje is a front portal, a training team. And Ajax and the Dutch national team are the final destinations. “
Ten Hag added that for some players the tournament will be good, “For a number of players it can also be very good to be active on that stage. It always has to do with the tax that they receive and have already had. And that is also on their path in the rest of the season. Then you will have to look at that per individual, to make the right choices. and to give them the right incentives. Whether the national coach also has an eye for my interests? Yes, certainly. “
Ten Hag wouldn’t go into any names but seemed to be indicating he would only want to see fringe players in his squad play at the tournament.