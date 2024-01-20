According to Sky Germany, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is still hoping to sign Ajax striker Brian Brobbey either this month or in the summer.
Ten Hag knows Brobbey well from their time together at Ajax and the striker has been linked with Manchester United in the past.
According to Sky Germany, Manchester United are hopeful of signing Brobbey this month but they are also willing to wait until the summer, should Ten Hag remain in charge.
The Dutch international has been in good form for Ajax this season, scoring 13 goals and adding four assists in 25 games. The 27-year-old still has a contract in Amsterdam until the summer of 2027.