According to The Guardian, Erik ten Hag could be reunited with Steve McClaren if he is appointed the next head coach of Manchester United.
Current Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is said to be one of the frontrunners to become the new Manchester United boss in the summer, with talks already held between the two parties.
According to The Guardian, Manchester United could look to also appoint an experienced assistant to Ten Hag and that man could be Steve McClaren. Ten Hag was McClaren’s assistant at FC Twente for a year before he left to join Fred Rutten at PSV.
The two could now be reunited in Manchester if Ten Hag is the candidate that Manchester United decides to appoint. Robin van Persie has also been linked with a backroom position should Ten Hag join the Premier League side.