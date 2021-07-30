Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag is hoping the club signs a new attacker before the end of the transfer window.
Ajax have brought in Steven Berghuis, but they missed out on Kamaldeen Sulemana, who decided to join Stade Rennes instead.
With Brian Brobbey and Lassina Traore departing and doubts over the future of David Neres, Ten Hag is now looking to add a new attacker to his squad.
Speaking to Voetbal International, Ten Hag said, “We are looking for a player with speed, who has the ability to play as a striker and from the left flank. Of course, he must also be able to play on the ball, but also especially be able to get away from the ball. An attacker who can use the spaces in depth, especially in the Champions League, I think is important for us.”
Ajax have been linked with Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham Hotspur, but Ten Hag would not go into names, “I never go into names. But it is an abc that if I explain the profile here, that Bergwijn fits into it. But I’m not going to go into that whether it’s possible.”