Ajax boss Erik ten Hag believes it is an insult to the other Borussia Dortmund players that so much focus is on striker Erling Haaland.
Borussia Dortmund travel to Amsterdam on Tuesday for a crucial Champions League clash and a lot of the focus has been on the German side’s in-form striker Erling Haaland.
At the pre-game press conference, Ten Hag was asked about Haaland and he said, “We don’t play against Erling Haaland, but against Borussia Dortmund. I find it an insult to the other ten players how you speak about Dortmund.”
Ten Hag did admit they had a plan, “Borussia Dortmund has an excellent team with a good striker. We don’t have one specific player who has to stop him. we do as a team. We have worked out a plan, it is now up to the players to implement it.”
Ten Hag believes Dortmund are the favourite for the group but believes nobody will want to face Ajax, “I already said it in the draw; Dortmund is the favourite in this group. As a Dutch club, we need to know our position. But I don’t think any club likes to play against Ajax. You feel the appreciation and recognition that Ajax has commanded historically, but certainly also in recent years. We are a dark horse that teams respect, although there will always be certain teams that are favourites against Ajax.”