Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag told his press conference on Tuesday that he would have preferred not to face FC Twente in the Europa League.
On Wednesday, FC Twente take on Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Europa League. It is widely known that Erik ten Hag is a fan of the Tukkers.
He told his press conference on Tuesday that he loves the club and would have preferred to face someone else.
According to Voetbal International, Ten Hag said, “I am a supporter of Twente, that is how I look at their matches. Not with an analytical eye. Well, yes, now of course. Twente has given me a lot, I went through the youth training there. Personally, there is a lot of history there.
“I would have preferred another opponent. Why? Well, because it’s not so nice to hurt something or someone you love.”