Vangelis Pavlidis scored the only goal as ten-man AZ Alkmaar defeated Legia Warsaw 1-0 in the AFAS Stadion.
After the disastrous defeat to Zrinjski Mostar two weeks ago, AZ needed to bounce back to keep their Conference League hopes alive.
AZ struggled to break down Legia Warsaw, who had an early goal disallowed. Sven Mijnans had the hosts first real chance after 24 minutes but he could not find the net.
Seven minutes into the second half, AZ had their breakthrough as Dani de Wit headed the ball back into the path of Vangelis Pavlidis, who slid the ball in from close range.
With 25 minutes left, Mayckel Lahdo was shown a red card for a reckless challenge on Yuri Ribeiro. Despite the red, AZ were rather comfortable and they saw out the victory.
All four teams in the group are now on three points with a double-header against Aston Villa next up for AZ.