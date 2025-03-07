NAC Breda held on for a 1-1 draw against Sparta Rotterdam despite going down to ten men.
Sparta Rotterdam found themselves ahead within fifteen minutes after Carmel Eiting finished off a cutback from Tobias Lauritsen.
The best chances fell to Sparta, who caused plenty of danger on the counter but they could not find the crucial second goal. Lauritsen had an effort cleared off the line, while Eiting fired just wide.
NAC made changes and they worked as Leo Sauer fired in a fine equaliser in the 63rd minute. Shortly afterwards, Leo Greiml was sent off for a rash challenge on Mitchell van Bergen.
Sparta then went looking for the winner before the end but NAC held on for a point.
Sparta sits 16th still while NAC is 11th.