Hidde ter Avest has joined Championship side Oxford United on a free transfer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The right-back decided not to renew his contract with Utrecht and left the club on a free transfer.
Ter Avest has been looking for a new club since July and has now decided upon an adventure in England. He joins Oxford United, who were newly promoted to the English Championship.
The 27-year-old came through at FC Twente and had a spell in Italy with Udinese before joining Utrecht. He played in the Cathedral City for three years.