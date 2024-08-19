Hidde ter Avest has joined Championship side Oxford United on a free transfer.

The right-back decided not to renew his contract with Utrecht and left the club on a free transfer.

Ter Avest has been looking for a new club since July and has now decided upon an adventure in England. He joins Oxford United, who were newly promoted to the English Championship.

The 27-year-old came through at FC Twente and had a spell in Italy with Udinese before joining Utrecht. He played in the Cathedral City for three years.




