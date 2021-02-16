Kenny Tete is back playing regularly for Fulham and is hoping to earn a spot with the Netherlands for the European Championships.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
After three seasons of being a back up at Olympique Lyon, Tete is back playing regularly with Premier League side Fulham.
Ronald Koeman regularly called up Tete, and now the Netherlands boss is Frank de Boer, who handed the right-back his Ajax debut.
Speaking to ESPN, Tete was asked if he was hoping for a call from De Boer, “I haven’t spoken to Frank and I’m not thinking about it right now. I’m happy to play. You secretly hope, of course, but first go and play football and then it will come naturally. “
A spot at the Euro’s is something Tete is hoping for, “Of course I hope so, I wouldn’t want anything else. I am happy to be with Fulham, to play weekly and to develop. If I can join then I’m ready. I can’t wait actually.”