Kenny Tete admitted that he spoke out of emotion after missing out on a place in the Netherlands squad and he says he has a good relationship with Ronald Koeman.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Tete was in the provisional squad after performing well for Fulham but did not make it into Koeman’s final selection. This was met with an angry outburst from Tete.
During one of his press conferences, Koeman responded to his comments, “I think if there’s one person Tete shouldn’t criticize, it’s me. In my previous period he was also in the picture, apart from his injuries. But I’m not spiteful. Everyone is allowed to say what they think, within a certain framework. Maybe I’ll give him a call after this international period.”
Speaking to Viaplay, Tete has said, “I’m not saying what he says is right or wrong
“Things are always said out of emotion. That’s not bad at all. We are human beings, and we say things out of emotion. That’s very nice.
“I had a very good relationship with him, and I really enjoyed working under him. If he calls me, he calls me. I understand he called some other guys. Not me yet. Maybe it will, maybe not. So be it.”