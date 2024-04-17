According to a report in Turkey, Kenny Tete is set to leave Fulham to join Besiktas on a free transfer in the summer.
The right-back has an expiring contract in London and has only made 13 appearances in the Premier league this season.
A summer departure is on the cards and Turkish outlet Takvim, Tete will join Besiktas on a free transfer. There has been positive talks between the parties and only a few details need to be ironed out before a 3-year contract is confirmed.
Tete has been with Fulham since 2020 with the 14-time Netherlands international joining the club from Lyon. Before that, Tete came through at Ajax.